MANILA, Philippines — Private Hospitals Association of the Phils., Inc. (PHAPi) President Dr. Rustico Jimenez has passed away, his daughter confirmed Thursday.

“Biglaan po talaga, masama po pakiramdam last weekend po. Pero ang kinamatay po niya ay cardiac arrest,” Jimenez’s daughter Nina Erica Jimenez said in an interview over Teleradyo.

Jimenez was president of the organization since 2007.