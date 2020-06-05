Pharmaceutical group calls for suspension of EO on cheaper medicines

A group of pharmaceutical companies on Friday called for the suspension of President Rodrigo Duterte’s order for price cuts on medicines, citing “significant” losses its members have incurred during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP) referred to the full implementation of Executive Order 104, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed in February.

EO 104 or the “Improving Access to Healthcare Through the Regulation of Prices in the Retail of Drugs and Medicines” imposes price regulation through a maximum retail price (MRP), a maximum wholesale price (MWP) on selected medicines.

The Department of Health (DoH) announced the full implementation of EO 104 on Thursday, which slashed prices of 87 generic drug products by up to 50 percent.

“The implementation of price cuts comes at a critical period wherein companies and the country must start economic recovery,” said PHAP Executive Director Teodoro Padilla in a statement.

“Together with other industry associations, retail groups, and professional organizations, we had hoped that the Government would consider deferring implementation of Executive Order 104, in light of the pandemic’s impact to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry,” he added.

The company cites challenges in logistics, global competition for supplies and stockpiling, and other unforeseen circumstances that have affected their operations.

The 40-member organization said it was willing to have a dialogue with the government to explore other “sustainable approaches” like price negotiations, patient access programs, and other measures so as not to “further aggravate the setbacks that many companies like ours have endured these past months.”

“PHAP reiterates our commitment to have a dialogue with the Government to collaborate for sustainable approaches to make current medicines more accessible and affordable,” said Padilla.