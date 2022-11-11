This is the Pharmacist Licensure Exam Result November 2022 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Pharmacist Licensure Exam on November 9 & 10, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board of Pharmacy OIC Dr. Adelina C. Royo and members Dr. Mildred B. Oliveros and Mr. Anthony Aldrin C. Santiago administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here are the top 10 passers:

EXAM COVERAGE:

PHARMACEUTICAL CHEMISTRY (Inorganic Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry; Organic Pharmaceutical And Medicinal Chemistry; Qualitative Pharmaceutical Chemistry)

(Inorganic Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry; Organic Pharmaceutical And Medicinal Chemistry; Qualitative Pharmaceutical Chemistry) PHARMACOGNOSY (Plant Chemistry; Biochemistry)

(Plant Chemistry; Biochemistry) PRACTICE OF PHARMACY (Compounding-Dispensing; Clinical/Hospital Pharmacy; Pharmaceutical Calculations)

(Compounding-Dispensing; Clinical/Hospital Pharmacy; Pharmaceutical Calculations) PHARMACOLOGY-PHARMACOKINETICS (Toxicology; Incompatibilities and Adverse Drug Reactions)

(Toxicology; Incompatibilities and Adverse Drug Reactions) PHARMACEUTICS (Manufacturing Pharmacy; Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms; Physical Pharmacy; Jurisprudence and Ethics)

(Manufacturing Pharmacy; Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms; Physical Pharmacy; Jurisprudence and Ethics) QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL (Drug Testing with Instrumentation, Microbiology and Public Health)

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Pharmacist Licensure Exam Result within 6 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring pharmacists can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.