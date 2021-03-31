Pharrell Calls For “Transparency, Honesty & Justice” After Cousin Was Killed By Police In Virginia Beach Shooting

Complex reports that a man who was shot and killed by police in Virginia Beach, USA, was Pharrell Williams 25 year-old cousin, Donovon Lynch.

He was one of two people killed in two separate incidents in Virginia Beach earlier in the month.

In an Instagram post, the producer described his cousin as a “bright light” for those close to him. He also confirmed his death.

“It is critical my family and other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty, and justice they deserve,” Pharrell said. “Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, the Virginia Beach Police Department revealed that homicide detectives had interviewed a few people, including the officer involved in the shooting, an officer who witnessed the shooting and an “independent” witness.

Elsewhere in the statement, the police department claims that Lynch was “brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting,” though skeptics have been quick to cast doubt on the department’s account of the shooting due to a suspicious lack of body cam footage.