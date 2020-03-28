PHBS, CJBS, and Qianhai Authority Sign Memorandum of Intent for a Joint Initiative in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS), the University of Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS), and Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen (“Qianhai”) signed a memorandum of intent (MOI) to jointly advance long-term collaboration in business and management on March 26, marking the formal launch of a cooperation project in Shenzhen Qianhai between the two universities.



The online signing ceremony

Hai Wen, Vice Chairman of Peking University Council and Dean of Peking University HSBC Business School; Christoph Loch, Dean of Cambridge Judge Business School; Ni Yong, Deputy Director of the Qianhai Administration Bureau, signed the MOI on behalf of the three parties in an online ceremony.

According to the MOI, PHBS-CJBS cooperation in Qianhai holds potential including business education, academic research and entrepreneurship. Qianhai Administration Bureau will actively provide support for the cooperation, in terms of facilities, funds and other amenities.

The PHBS-CJBS cooperation in Shenzhen has been developed over a long period. During University of Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Stephen Toope’s visit to PKU in March 2019, the two universities signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly expand collaboration in such fields as archeology, business, education, entrepreneurship, linguistics, philosophy, and artificial intelligence, drawing on such disciplines as environmental science, medicine, astronomy, physics and humanities. In particular, the two universities strengthened their cooperation on education and research in Shenzhen. Also in 2019, PKU President Hao Ping and University of Cambridge Deputy Vice-Chancellor Sir Mark Welland visited Qianhai.

As the first step of the cooperation, PHBS and CJBS took the lead in launching two non-degree executive education programmes focusing on innovation and international management. In the future, both business schools will leverage their academic strength and the geographical advantages of the Greater Bay Area, expanding international higher-education cooperation and research in Qianhai.



PHBS, CBJS and Qianhai signs the MOI

