Phenomenex Celebrates 40-Years of Keeping Scientists Happy & What’s to Come

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Phenomenex, a global life sciences company that offers analytical chemistry solutions for separation and purification, proudly marks its 40th anniversary in 2022 with a new mission statement and several exciting strategic initiatives that will deliver an even greater experience for both customers and associates.

On this day in 1982, Phenomenex was born. Over the last four decades what started as a small idea in a garage has grown into a global corporation with more than 1,200 associates who are laser-focused on serving customers better than anyone else. Today, the company provides world-class 24/7 support to customers in the biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, environmental, food, clinical research, cannabis, chemicals and fuels industries and more. Its vast portfolio of award-winning laboratory consumables – including liquid chromatography (LC) columns, gas chromatography (GC) columns, sample preparation products such as SPE, SLE, and more – is helping to accelerate science and give researchers the tools they need to improve global health and wellbeing.

“Everything we do is helping contribute to something much bigger than ourselves”, explains Matt Turner, President of Phenomenex who shares a special video message to celebrate the 40-year milestone. “Our solutions are helping scientists solve some of the world’s toughest challenges, and in 2022 we will continue to serve our customers with high-quality products and service, and we have big ambitions and exciting plans to get into some new areas in the future.”

On its 40th birthday, Phenomenex also celebrates a refreshed mission statement:

“Keeping scientists at the heart of our everyday through unforgettable support and standout technology to build a brighter future together.”

An evolution of the original, the new statement honors the founding principles with a new promise to customers of today and the future.

After 40 years in the business, it’s clear Phenomenex’s magic is its people. “I come to work every day feeling lucky to be a part of such a special place. Among our people, there’s an undeniable care for customers, strong sense of teamwork and an impressive level of expertise”, says Turner. Whether hand-delivering a column for an urgent project, spending extra time to troubleshoot a new method for a customer, or bringing laughter to labs all over the globe, the Phenomenex team takes its work seriously, but is known for celebrating the fun side of science every chance they get.

“As we celebrate the organization’s 40th anniversary it’s not only a time to reflect on all that we’ve accomplished and where we’ve come from, but also a time to focus on where we’re going next”, concludes Turner. “We have great potential to have a greater impact and I look forward to continuing to work together with our customers to understand their needs, to co-create solutions, and to help them in our shared pursuit to create a brighter future for humanity.”

About Phenomenex

Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in industrial, clinical research, government and academic laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve global health and well-being. For more information, visit phenomenex.com or the company’s blog at scienceunfiltered.com; follow Phenomenex on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

