Phil Collins Is Suing His Ex-Wife For Allegedly Taking Over His Mansion With Armed Guards

In some absolutely batshit news today, Phil Collins is suing his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, after she was alleged to taken over his Miami mansion with armed guards.

The two have endured an on-again, off-again relationship, following their divorce in 2008 which famously saw Collins pay her a staggering $46 million USD in a settlement.

They started seeing each other again in 2016, before Cevey ended things once again earlier this year – in a split that was far from amicable.

Turns out, Cevey had married a man named Thomas Bates in August of last year, and bought a Las Vegas home in December of last year. Once that was discovered by Collins’ legal team, Collins asked Cevey to leave his Miami home by Monday, 12th October.

Two days later, as reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, Collins filed a motion for an injunction against Cevey, accusing her of a takeover of the home.

Cevey and Bates allegedly “changed the alarm codes, blocked the surveillance cameras, barred entry by vendors and the real-estate agent and are threatening, implicitly and explicitly, to prolong their unlawful occupation of the property through force.” In addition, “three or four heavily armed” people guarding the home. Christ.

The injunction has also been filed as Collins is worried about damage to his property inside the house, such as his awards and instruments.

A hearing is reportedly set for Monday, 26th October.