“Phil Younghusband announces that his wife Margaret is pregnant: ‘We feel truly blessed’”
Athlete-model Phil Younghusband reveals that his first child is arriving in the summer of 2020.
After getting married in his hometown in England last August, Phil Younghusband and wife Margaret Hall announced that they are expecting the arrival of their first baby in summer next year. The Fil-British athlete admitted it has always been his dream to start his own family.
“@magshall_and I are excited to let everyone know that we are expecting a new addition to the Younghusband family in the Summer of 2020. Mags has just entered her 2nd trimester and so far, she is doing really well
It has been our dream to be parents for a long time now and for our wishes to come true, we feel truly blessed by the Lord. We hope to be half as good as parents as our Mother’s and Father’s have been to us and those parents we have surrounded ourselves with.
Thank you to everyone for the support and we would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas filled with love and happiness️.”