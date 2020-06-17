“Phil Younghusband shares first photo with son Philip James”

Athlete and model Phil Younghusband and wife Margaret welcomed their first baby Philip James last June 12.

Phil Younghusband is celebrating his first Father’s day this year. The former Philippine Azkals football player tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Margaret Hall in the UK last year welcomed his first baby named Philip James earlier this month. The former national athlete and model named their first born partly after his dad.

In an Instagram post last June 16, he wrote,

“Very proud to introduce Team Younghusband’s new signing Philip James Younghusband, named after his Grandad and Dad ️ ️ ️ Born in the early hours of June 12th. Mummy and baby Philip are both very well and healthy 🏻🤱🏻 @margaretyounghusband and I are both overwhelmed with emotion for our bundle of joy. Thank you Baby Philip for making us the happiest Mummy and Daddy in the world 🏻 #Love #Family #Happiness #Joy #Baby #NewBorn #Son #Mum #Dad #June #TunbridgeWells #Kent #England #UK #Philippines #HalfPinoy”

Phil’s wife Margaret also shared her sentiments on her own account using the same photo of her husband and baby. She wrote, “Baby Philip and I are both very well. @philyounghusband10 and I are truly overwhelmed with emotion for our bundle of joy. Thank you baby Philip for making us the happiest Mummy and Daddy in the world. 🏻 My precious son, you are the greatest gift and to give birth to you just a few days before my Birthday makes this the most special Birthday in my life. ️ ️ ️”