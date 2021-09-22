Philam Managed Income Fund Inc Notice of Stockholders’ Meeting

Please be informed that the Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of PHILAM MANAGED INCOME FUND, INC. (the “Company”) will be conducted virtually via Zoom on October 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

The agenda for the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting shall be as follows:

1. Call to Order

2. Certification of Notice

3. Determination and Declaration of Quorum

4. Reading and approval of the minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on October 29, 2020

5. Presentation and approval of the 2020 Audited Financial Statements and other reports of the Fund Manager

6. Approval and confirmation of all acts of the Board of Directors and of Management for 2020

7. Election of Directors for 2021

8. Confirmation of BPI Investment Management, Inc. as Fund Manager, Principal Distributor, Investment Advisor and Transfer Agent (continuing term unless expressly terminated)

9. Appointment of External Auditor of the Fund

10. Amendment of Articles of Incorporation

11. Amendment of By-Laws

12. Other Matters

13. Adjournment

The Board of Directors has fixed 12:00 noon on August 31, 2021 (the “Record Date”) as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting of the Stockholders. Only holders of shares of common stock as at the Record Date will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of the Stockholders.

Given the restrictions posed by the community quarantine, stockholders may only attend the meeting through remote communication.

In order that your stock may be represented at the meeting, please accomplish the enclosed Proxy Form and return it via mail / email / fax on or before October 14, 2021 to the Office of the Corporate Secretary through the following:

Via Mail: 19/F BPI Buendia Center, Sen. Gil J. Puyat Ave., Makati City

Via Email: [email protected]

Via Fax: (02) 8580-4682

Stockholders who intend to participate in the meeting through remote communication shall notify the Corporate Secretary by sending an email to [email protected] before October 14, 2021. Registered Stockholders will receive an email confirmation containing the details about joining the webinar. Stockholders may exercise the right to vote through remote communication or in absentia, subject to validation.