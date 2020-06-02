Philguarantee relief eyes 12,000 MSMEs

At least 12,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the crisis brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic are expected to benefit from the Philippine Guarantee Corp.’s (Philguarantee) relief initiative.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Finance (DoF) said state-run Philguarantee’s

MSME Credit Guarantee Program provides for a 50-percent guarantee coverage on small businesses’ working capital loans availed of from accredited banks and financial institutions.

Philgurantee’s governing board — chaired by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd — approved a credit guarantee scheme to cover an estimated P120 billion in working capital loans accessed by MSMEs, it added.

“The credit guarantees will help MSMEs overcome their economic difficulties resulting from the coronavirus-induced global health crisis,” the Finance department emphasized.

The DoF said the annual guarantee fee for the coverage is 1 percent of the guaranteed loan amount, with the usual origination fees waived under the program.

Besides this, 28,137 clients are seen to benefit from the state-run agency’s deferment of statutory deadlines and timelines for payments and other charges by waiving all housing program-related penalties covering the period from March 16 to May 31.

“The various relief and guarantee support mechanisms instituted beginning Mar. 16, 2020 remains available for the agricultural, housing and MSME clients, accounts and partner lending institutions (PLIs),” Philguarantee said.

The Finance department added that the agency also extended a two-month moratorium on the monthly amortization payments for long- and short-term rentals and those covered by joint venture agreements for 4,647 of its existing housing accounts.

It has also lifted the 30-day period to file housing claims between March 16 and May 31 for 150 target-beneficiaries, and granted a 60-day extension period to all Agriculture Guarantee Fund Pool (AGFP) guarantee lines expiring between March 16 and April 30, which will benefit 12 of its Partner Lending Institutions (PLIs).

For its 35 PLIs with claims for AGFP guaranteed loans with maturities between March 16 and April 15, the DoF said Philguarantee granted an additional 30 days (for a total of 105 days) for the filing of their claims.

It has also granted a moratorium on the payment of loan amortizations and lease rentals for restructured loans and lessees of acquired properties effective March 16 to May 31, with no additional interest and penalties incurred during the said period.

On the availment of AGFP guarantee lines for small palay (unmilled rice) farmers, the Finance department said the Philguarantee board approved the reduction of the guarantee fee from 1 percent to 0.5 percent and increased the guarantee coverage from 85 percent to 90 percent for PLIs, which will run until July 15, 2020.

Lastly, the agency identified real properties under its name that may be utilized by the government for its Covid-19 response efforts, the DoF added.