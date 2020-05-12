PhilHealth disburses P12B to 494 institutions ‒ Duterte

AS of May 6, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) disbursed P12.3 billion to 494 healthcare institutions accredited by the insurance corporation with the aid of its Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM), reported President Rodrigo Duterte to Congress.

“The PhilHealth has released P12.321 billion to 494 PhilHealth-accredited healthcare institutions through its Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) as of May 6, 2020,” said Duterte in his weekly Monday update to the legislature under the terms of the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act.

“It has also paid 3,609,858 PhilHealth claims, amounting to P35,356,559,369.46 with check payment dates from January 1 to May 6,” he said.

In the same report, the President also mentioned in part that from May 1 to 7, a total of 211,205 personal protective equipment (PPE) sets procured by the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management were distributed to various health facilities.

As of May 7, he said, the Department of Health donations team facilitated 190 foreign and local donations.

“Out of the 190 [donations], 132 transactions, or 69.47 percent, have already been completed. The medical products donated consist of 2,415,200 pieces of surgical masks; 51 pieces of ventilators; 221,210 pieces of N95 masks; and 183,819 PPE or medical overalls,” concluded Duterte.