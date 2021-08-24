PhilHealth execs suspected of backing hospitals with fraudulent claims–Palace

MALACAÑANG said on Tuesday it believes officials of the state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) are backing healthcare providers suspected of fraud, following the suspension of their settlement of claims.

“I’m not disregarding the fact that there are hospitals involved in erroneous practices, but they won’t be able to do those things without the help of officials from within,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said in Filipino.

His statement comes as PhilHealth issued Circular 2021-0013 on the possible stoppage of payment for claims of erring hospitals. A notice of temporary suspension of payment of claims (TPSC) will be issued to them to prevent the “loss or wastage of funds.”

The medical providers, which are being investigated for “fraudulent [and] unethical acts and abuse of authority,” are given 10 days to justify or refute the findings of the state insurer.