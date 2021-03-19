PhilHealth launches portal, consultation package for members

SELF-PAYING members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) can now pay their insurance contributions and access their records through its new portal.

“We all know how the [coronavirus] Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live and relate to one another. But it will not stop PhilHealth from introducing innovations that will be beneficial to its members,” said Dante Gierran, PhilHealth president and chief executive officer, during Friday’s launch of the Digital PhilHealth Forward.

The portal can be accessed using smart phones, laptop, tablet or desktop computers.

Using the portal’s payment management module, PhilHealth members can get their statement of premium account (SPA) that would serve as their billing statement.

Self-paying individuals may also select the number of months that they will pay for — from one month to a maximum of three years.

After selecting the desired payment range, the module will automatically compute the total contributions due for payment based on their declared income and indicate the due date.

After generating their SPA, the payor can proceed with choosing the accredited collecting agent (ACA), which will process their payment.

PhilHealth has engaged IPAY-MYEG Philippines, Inc. as its payment partner, while partners, such as PayMaya, will soon be added.

The payor will be directed to the ACA’s domain to make the payment either using Visa or Mastercard credit, debit, prepaid cards or GCash and minimal convenience and service fees will be applied to each transaction, PhilHealth said.

For each successful payment, members will receive their electronic PhilHealth acknowledgement receipt or ePAR and an e-mail or short message service confirmation.

Gierran said this payment option will soon be made available to overseas Filipino workers.

“We have now enhanced our online facility called the PhilHealth member portal where members will be able to view their membership details including contributions history. They can even print their own member data record (MDR) anytime and wherever they are in the world for as long as they have internet connection,” the PhilHealth chief said.

Members needing to update their membership profile may fill-out the PhilHealth member registration form, which can also be downloaded from the website (www.philhealth.gov.ph) or may use their printed MDR indicating therein the corrections and together with supporting documents must be submitted either via e-mail to the e-mail address to be provided by their regional offices or in person at the nearest local health insurance office for updating.

The nearly nine million self-paying members who prefer to pay over-the-counter may still do so by presenting their SPA at any PhilHealth office or its accredited collecting agents nationwide and they would be issued the usual hard copy of the receipt as proof of payment.

Moreover, Gierran said PhilHealth has also launched the so-called “Konsulta” (Consultation) Package, which was “its special way of fulfilling the mandate of the Universal Health Care Law to make primary care services accessible to every Filipinos.”

“The Konsulta is an enormous task, thus I am enjoining all those qualified health care facilities to be our partner in providing the service to the Filipino people. We need you dear partners so we can fulfill this very important mandate,” Gierran said.

Originally set to be implemented in February last year, the “Konsulta Package,” Gierran said, will be initially implemented in targeted pilot sites: Baguio City; Calasiao, Dagupan City and Peñablanca, Dagupan; Bataan; Cavite; Quezon; San Luis, Batangas; Sorsogon; Aklan and Iloilo, for the first semester of 2021.

“This is to test the capacity of the facilities as well as the operational efficiency of PhilHealth under the ‘new normal’ condition and its targeted national roll-out would be on the second semester of this year,” Gierran said.

Benefits under the “Konsulta Package” include, among others, the consultation and case management from member’s own choice of health provider, provision of targeted screening services and management of common illnesses.

For P500, a member will have to pay per year in public facilities, or P750 in private facilities, the package will have its providers coming from all accredited out-patient departments of hospitals and primary care facilities (public and private), PhilHealth said.