PhilHealth releases P13B to 546 healthcare institutions

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) released P13 billion to 546 healthcare institutions as of May 14, said President Rodrigo Duterte in a report to Congress.

Under the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, the President is required to submit a report to Congress every Monday.

“The PhilHealth has released P13.138 billion to 546 PhilHealth-accredited healthcare institutions through its Interim Reimbursement Mechanism measure as of May 14, 2020”, said Duterte in his update.

“It has also paid 3,751,170 PhilHealth claims amounting to PP36,728,255,308.87 with check payment dates from January 1 to May 13, 2020,” he said.

Duterte said in the same report that the Government Service Insurance System allocated P8 million in support of the program Adopt Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas (Ligtas) Covid Centers, “which aims to extend financial assistance to various Ligtas Covid centers in the country.”

He also said that as of May 15, the Department of Health (DoH) has approved 5,601 slots for emergency hiring in 121 health facilities such as hospitals and quarantine facilities.

Of the 5,601 slots approved, he said, 1,759 human resources for health (HRH) were “hired and deployed to 31 hospitals and quarantine facilities managed by the Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ).”

Based on the report, 1,255 HRH or 79 percent were to be assigned in the National Capital Region.

Under the DoH HRH deployment program, Duterte said, “756 nurses (167 in Luzon and 589 in Visayas and Mindanao) were temporarily redeployed to augment the capacity of healthcare institutions.”

A footnote stated that the DoH “aims to address the low number of HRH hired, compared to the number of approved slots for hiring, through sustained coordination between the Centers for Health Development and other health facilities, information dissemination and new work arrangements to expedite hiring.”

In the same report, Duterte said “[w]e continue to increase the country’s capacity to handle Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) related cases.”

Duterte said as of May 14, there were “1,845 Covid-19 referral and accepting hospitals across the country with 24 designated DoH Covid referral hospitals and 49 other DoH accepting hospitals across the country.”

There were a total of 13,408 dedicated beds for Covid-19 with an average of 39.7 percent occupancy rate, he said, broken down as follows: DoH Covid-19 referral hospitals ‒ 54 percent, other DoH accepting hospitals ‒ 41 percent, local government unit (LGU) and other government hospitals ‒ 31.6 percent and private hospitals ‒ 42.6 percent.

“The total reported number of mechanical ventilators remains at 1,937, of which 81.3 percent are available,” said Duterte.

In the same report, he said that the Department of Public Works and Highways, other agencies and LGUs “continue to establish new and manage existing evacuation centers utilized as health/quarantine facilities, emergency operation centers, food hubs and quarters for health workers.”

He said that 72 of 117 converted evacuation centers were being utilized as of May 15. “An additional evacuation center was converted into a health/quarantine facility in Region IX, bringing the total number of such facilities to 52.”

As of May 8, Duterte further said, 22 state universities and colleges were being used as quarantine facilities.

He added that as of May 13, the BoQ was manning 80 quarantine facilities, of which 58 were hotels or similar facilities and 22 were cruise ships, “covering 12,476 repatriates.”

As of May 14, he said there were “32,264 repatriates from 362 repatriate vessels, of which number 22,903 (71 percent) have completed their respective quarantine” and the rest were still in quarantine.

Duterte also said that 7,446 (92 percent) of the 8,130 “land based repatriates” were still under quarantine as of May 13.

He added that as of May 14, the Department of Tourism (DoT) “has screened and identified 705 hotels nationwide with 19,342 available rooms ready to accommodate returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). The DoT also reached out to 941 nonaccredited accommodation establishments with a total of 6,451 rooms to serve as temporary quarantine facilities for OFWs.”

In the same report, Duterte said “[o]ur capacity to conduct Covid-19 tests continues to increase.”

He said that as of May 13, tests totaling 189,469 have been conducted on 184,857 people.

“Significantly, from 08 May to 13 May 2020, the average of conducted tests was 7,809 tests per day,” said Duterte.

He added that as of May 14, the DoH “has accredited 11 more testing laboratories, bringing the total to 34 laboratories and hospitals activated for Covid-19 testing. This includes the newly accredited Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital, which has the capacity to use the Covid-19 laboratory equipment capable of 45,000 tests.”

“[Furthermore], the Lung Center of the Philippines, Zamboanga City Medical Center, [the] Cagayan Valley TB Reference Laboratory, [the] Northern Mindanao Medical Center and [the] Ospital ng Palawan are now licensed to operate with GeneXpert Cepheid testing kits. 71 laboratories are still being evaluated by the DoH,” he said.

Duterte also said that as of May 10, the PhilHealth “has covered 15,899 SARS-CoV-2 tests done by the Philippine Red Cross,” amounting to P55.6 million, through its Interim Financing Mechanism measure.

Philippine Coast Guard personnel, he added, “continue to screen returning Filipinos and have administered RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests in quarantine facilities and airport terminals’ One Stop Shops to 11,099 repatriated OFWs.”

Duterte said in the same report that from May 9 to 13, personal protective equipment sets totaling 66,560, which the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management sourced, were distributed to various health facilities.