PhilHealth suspends memo on hospitals’ claim suspension

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has suspended the implementation of a controversial memorandum that stopped the payment of claims of hospitals being investigated for fraud.

PhilHealth Vice President for Corporate Affairs Dr. Shirley Domingo said Memorandum Circular 2021-0013 was scrapped after the insurer and the hospitals held talks brokered by Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega.

Domingo believes that some hospitals were “misinformed” regarding the context of the order, saying PhilHealth has not suspended any claim payment during the pandemic.

“Inexplain namin yung circular namin na ito and kailangan pag-usapan natin ito (We explained the circular and we need to discuss this further) with the hospitals,” Domingo said in a radio interview on Sunday.

Domingo said that the suspension of the implementation of the order took effect immediately.

The state health insurer issued Memorandum Circular 2021-0013, which gives them the power to suspend payment of claims if healthcare facilities are being investigated for fraudulent or unethical acts or abuse of authority.

Hospital groups such as the Philippine Hospital Association and the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines slammed the order, saying that it was another way to delay the processing of claims of hospitals.



