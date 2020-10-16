PhilHealth will settle P930-M debt to PH Red Cross – Gierran

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will settle its P930 million debt to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for the conduct of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) tests for the government, the state insurance agency’s chief assured Friday.

In an interview on CNN Philippines, PhilHealth chief Dante Gierran said that officials of the agency have kept in touch with Senator Richard Gordon, who chairs the PRC, to settle the issue.

“One thing is certain, may utang ang PhilHealth sa Philippine Red Cross. We recognize the help of Philippine Red Cross to the government particularly our brothers that are to be tested with COVID,” Gierran said.

“One is thing is sure also, we will pay for that. Regardless of whether the DBM (Department of Budget and Management) will assume a negative position on the matter… babayaran talaga ng PhilHealth yan (PhilHealth will settlte it). We have money for that,” he added.