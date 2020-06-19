PhilHealth’s P154 billion loss still not found, remains ‘unsubstantiated’ — Morales

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) chief Ricardo Morales on Friday admitted he has yet to find the supposed P154-billion the state health insurer had lost to alleged overpayments and other fraudulent schemes since 2013, saying it remains “unsubstantiated.”

“I have looked for that P154 billion from day 1. I have not found it,” Morales said in an ANC interview.

“I’ve asked the Commission on Audit [COA], the Insurance Commission, the National Bureau of Investigation [NBI], the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission [PACC], it remains unsubstantiated,” he added.

According to Inquirer’s investigative reports in June 2019 on PhilHealth, insiders estimated that as much as P154 billion went to overpayments and other fraudulent schemes since 2013.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the entire PhilHealth board at the time to resign after the alleged irregularities were discovered.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque had questioned Morales’ alleged inaction on the corruption within the agency.

But Morales said there are about 20 executives and employees who were charged after PhilHealth sent documents to the NBI and the PACC.

“And you know, even if you conduct an investigation, even if you find these people, which I think we cannot because there is no evidence, it will not be enough to show the finances of PhilHealth today,” Morales added.

