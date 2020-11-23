Philip Wong Joins Vasayo as President of Greater China Region

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Vasayo is pleased to announce Philip Wong as its new President of Greater China Region. Wong comes to Vasayo with more than two decades’ experience driving sales as well as managing business operations and government relations for some of the most recognizable brands in direct selling.

“I’m extremely excited to join Vasayo, and I’m committed to building the Vasayo legacy in Asia, especially in China,” Wong says. “Vasayo Founder Dallin Larsen has been my mentor since 1997, and I’m so grateful for this opportunity to help Vasayo Brand Partners create growth and success alongside Dallin for many years to come.”

With a reputation as someone who has done much to move our industry forward in Asia, Wong is an astute evaluator of evolving intricacies within the direct selling industry, approaching his work from both corporate and sales-field perspectives. His ability to foster and attract leadership with a “Brand Partner first” approach is matched by his wide-ranging knowledge of sales, operational, and logistics systems as well as his acumen at identifying growth opportunities and building capable teams.

As Vasayo’s President of Greater China Region, Wong will oversee business operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Information Systems from Utah State University.

“There’s simply nobody I could trust more than Philip Wong in this critically important role, and I’m very pleased he has accepted an invitation to become the President of our Greater China Region,” says Dallin Larsen, Vasayo Founder & CEO. “I’ve known Philip for over 23 years and had the pleasure of working with him in the 1990s, and I can say that today is a great day for Vasayo. I have great expectations that, under his direction, Vasayo will become a legacy company positively impacting hundreds of thousands and, hopefully, millions of individuals throughout this wonderful part of the world.”

Vasayo is a direct sales company based in Pleasant Grove, Utah. For passionate people who seek abundance in life, we create products that promote wellness, enhance beauty, and support daily renewal. Through our science, we maximize the delivery of nutrients to the human body using liposomal technology and other advanced delivery systems. And through our mission to bless 1 million lives, we empower our Brand Partners to change the world. For more information, visit vasayo.com. Follow Vasayo on Facebook or Instagram.

