Philippine Army to acquire MANPADS, self-propelled howitzers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Army said it has started the procurement of man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) and 155mm self-propelled howitzers to boost its capabilities in dealing with various threats.

Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala said Friday the future assets would be delivered to the new Army units recently activated — the 2nd Air Defense Artillery Battery and 2nd Field Artillery Battery.

The two units of the Army Artillery Regiment were activated on Wednesday at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija. No less than Army chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay presided the ceremony.

“With the activation, its personnel have already started their trainings both local and abroad,” Zagala said.

The Air Defense Battery is envisioned to provide air defense for Army units, areas, and installations against unmanned aerial vehicles or remotely-piloted vehicles as well as fixed and rotary aircraft, he said.

The Field Artillery Battery, meanwhile, will help in troop maneuver to destroy, neutralize, and suppress the enemies through its fire support to maneuver units, he added.

