Philippine Navy van collides with jeepney in Makati, 15 hurt

MANILA, Philippines — Fifteen people were hurt after a Philippine Navy van and a passenger jeepney figured in a collision along Don Chino Roces Avenue in Makati City on Friday evening.

Makati City police cited in its initial probe that the Navy van driven by Charles Villaruel, 22, and a jeepney driven by a certain “Rene” were both traversing Chino Roces Avenue at 8 p.m.

Police said the van was coming from A. Arnaiz Avenue towards Edsa while the jeepney was on the opposite lane when both vehicles crashed in front of the La Fuerza Building in Barangay Bangkal.

Investigators said 14 passengers of the jeepney and Villaruel were hurt in the incident. Police responded and rushed the victims to different hospitals.

The incident is still under investigation, said the Makati Police.