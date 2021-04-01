Philippine Red Cross QC Chapter receives rescue boat donations

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) the humanitarian organization in the country that has been involved in saving lives and alleviating human suffering receives three rescue boat donations amounting to P300,000 each.

The three rescue boats equipped with life vests were turned over to the PRC national headquarters. These additional rescue boats will provide assistance and hasten relief efforts during calamities. The direct beneficiary will be the PRC Quezon City.

The rescue boats are donated by Engr. Vergil Jurado Bargola, the president and chief executive officer of Capex Cargo, VeMomBro E Commerce, VJB Construction Corp, and President of Rotary Club of Kamuning Quezon City.

President and CEO Sen. Richard Gordon praise the efforts of Engr. Bargola for his help and support to help alleviate human suffering especially in times of emergencies.