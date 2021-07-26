Philippines and Singapore Governments Top the Bill at Digital Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Philippine government agencies, the private sector, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) recently launched ‘Digital Pilipinas: A Closer Look at the Philippine Sandbox’, a movement to trigger change through technology and innovation in local and global spheres on July 22.



(LClockwise) DOF Secretary Carlos Dominguez, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Chief FinTech Officer Sopnendu Mohanty, and GeiserMaclang Co-founder and Digital Pilipinas Convenor Amor Maclang

Digital Pilipinas is convened by GeiserMaclang and supported by the Singaporean government through MAS, and by the Philippine government through the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Finance (DOF).

In his keynote speech, MAS Chief FinTech Officer Sopnendu Mohanty said, “If there’s one market in Asia which has the biggest potential to completely transform, it’s the Philippines. We are promoting technology for people to progress, so the public good is important to make the sandbox successful.”

Digital Pilipinas Convenor and GeiserMaclang Marketing Communications, Inc. Co-Founder Amor Maclang emphasized technology can help solve the country’s age-old problems as outlined in the Digital Pilipinas 12-point agenda. “Innovations are being spearheaded in the sandbox of Asia. We need to do more than just raise our innovation quotient as a country to remain competitive, we need to demand a technology and innovation quotient from our future leaders,” she said.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez highlighted the country’s growing e-commerce saying, “Before the pandemic, the government has already been utilizing digitalization to push the ease of doing business. The adoption of e-commerce facilitated the digital transformation of business. The government remains committed to its role in enabling different stakeholders in our country to ensure our people benefits in e-commerce.”

Meanwhile, DOF Secretary Carlos Dominguez cited the country’s breakthrough in electronic tax collection. “Our economies will need to adjust to modern technologies if they want to remain viable. Even before the pandemic, the Philippine government encouraged the rapid rise of FinTech in our country, and our revenue agencies have fully embraced digitalization,” he said.

Digital Pilipinas’ 12-point agenda provides solutions to overcome challenges within the Philippine industry and economic ecosystem, while leveraging on ICT-driven opportunities. The 12-point agenda covers FINTECH, GOVTECH, and REGTECH; PROPTECH; DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; OVERSEAS FILIPINO BANKING; FUTURE OF MOBILITY; INSURETECH; E-COMMERCE; CYBER SECURITY; INTERNET OF ENERGY; FUTURE OF EDUCATION; DIGITAL CITIES; and GAMING.

Digital Pilipinas’ multi-month activities lead to the World FinTech Festival on November 11-12, 2021 where the country’s top tech leaders and pioneers will share their insights on trends and organizational agility in the new normal. Leading them are Digital Pilipinas Co-Convenors AFIN (ASEAN Financial Innovation Network) / APIX, Angkas, Dragonpay, European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, FinTech Philippines Association, Global Impact Fintech Forum (GIFT), Insular Life, Kimstore, KPMG of the Philippines (R.G. Manabat & Co), Mynt (GCash), Overseas Filipino Bank (OF Bank), The Final Pitch, Tier One Entertainment, Union Bank of the Philippines, UNObank, Women Future Conference, and Xendit Philippines.

Maclang reiterated, “We are not truly free until we control our digital destiny as a country.”

To join the movement, visit www.digitalpilipinas.ph or email info@digitalpilipinas.ph.