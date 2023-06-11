Trending Now

Philippines' COVID-19 positivity rate drops further to 14.8%–Octa

VIRUS STILL HERE Pedestrians, many of them wearing face masks, cross Kamuning Road in Quezon City in this photo taken in September 2022. Metro Manila has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, with its positivity rate breaching the 5-percent threshold set by the World Health Organization. —GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE alert level system covid-19

Pedestrians, many of them wearing face masks, cross Kamuning Road in Quezon City in this photo taken in September 2022.  —GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE/INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines —  The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dipped to 14.8 percent as of June 10 (Saturday), according to Octa Research fellow Guido David.

David revealed in a Twitter post on Saturday that the rate has slightly dropped from 15.3 percent on June 9 to 14.8 percent the day after.

Citing the Department of Health’s (DOH) latest data, David said the agency reported 878 new COVID-19 cases nationwide. The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the highest number of confirmed cases, with 206.

Other provinces with new cases are Cavite with 57, followed by Iloilo at 48;  Pampanga (48); Bulacan (42); Cagayan (37); Laguna (34); Rizal (26); Bataan (23); and Negros Occidental (22).

Given these latest DOH figures, David projected 900 to 1,000 new cases nationwide for June 11.

Meanwhile, the country’s total caseload was 4,154,190 — 11,644 were active cases, 4,076,065 were recoveries, and 66,481 were deaths, based on DOH’s latest COVID-19 tracker.

