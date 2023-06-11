Philippines’ COVID-19 positivity rate drops further to 14.8%–Octa

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dipped to 14.8 percent as of June 10 (Saturday), according to Octa Research fellow Guido David.

David revealed in a Twitter post on Saturday that the rate has slightly dropped from 15.3 percent on June 9 to 14.8 percent the day after.

Citing the Department of Health’s (DOH) latest data, David said the agency reported 878 new COVID-19 cases nationwide. The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the highest number of confirmed cases, with 206.

Other provinces with new cases are Cavite with 57, followed by Iloilo at 48; Pampanga (48); Bulacan (42); Cagayan (37); Laguna (34); Rizal (26); Bataan (23); and Negros Occidental (22).

Given these latest DOH figures, David projected 900 to 1,000 new cases nationwide for June 11.

Meanwhile, the country’s total caseload was 4,154,190 — 11,644 were active cases, 4,076,065 were recoveries, and 66,481 were deaths, based on DOH’s latest COVID-19 tracker.

