Philippines’ COVID-19 positivity rate drops further to 14.8%–Octa

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dipped to 14.8 percent as of June 10 (Saturday), according to Octa Research fellow Guido David.
David revealed in a Twitter post on Saturday that the rate has slightly dropped from 15.3 percent on June 9 to 14.8 percent the day after.
Citing the Department of Health’s (DOH) latest data, David said the agency reported 878 new COVID-19 cases nationwide. The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the highest number of confirmed cases, with 206.
June 10 2023 DOH reported 878 new cases, 0 deaths, 1328 recoveries 11644 active cases. 14.8% 7-day positivity rate. 206 cases in NCR. Projecting 900-1000 new cases on 6.11.23 #COVID19 #covid @dzbb @DZAR1026 @ali_sotto @dwiz882 @AthenaImperial_@allangatus @wengsalvacion pic.twitter.com/9d22MD9oIi
— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) June 10, 2023
Other provinces with new cases are Cavite with 57, followed by Iloilo at 48; Pampanga (48); Bulacan (42); Cagayan (37); Laguna (34); Rizal (26); Bataan (23); and Negros Occidental (22).
Given these latest DOH figures, David projected 900 to 1,000 new cases nationwide for June 11.
Meanwhile, the country’s total caseload was 4,154,190 — 11,644 were active cases, 4,076,065 were recoveries, and 66,481 were deaths, based on DOH’s latest COVID-19 tracker.
