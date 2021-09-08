Philippines’ ‘Gameboys’ nominated for Inl Emmys Kids’ Awards

PHILIPPINE Boys Love (BL) series “Gameboys” has been nominated to the 2021 International Emmys Kids Awards.

This is according to the list the US-based award-giving body released on Tuesday (Wednesday in the Philippines), where Gameboys fell under the Kids: Live Action category. It is also the only nominee from the Philippines.

Produced by The Idea First Company, Gameboys is considered a pioneer of the BL genre in the country.

It was also hailed as an innovative production, having been shot during the earliest of the pandemic lockdowns and released in May 2020.

Gameboys tells the story of Cairo (Elijah Canlas) and Gavreel (Kokoy De Santos), two teenage boys who meet through an online game. Their love story develops via video calls and social media exchanges at the height of the pandemic.

Gameboys became a hit for tackling universal topics such as self-discovery and identity, dealing with loss, and of course, young love.

“Children see and learn much of what they know of the world through the stories and characters they watch on television,” said Bruce Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on the International Emmys website.



“We congratulate the nominees for their outstanding talent in entertaining and educating young viewers worldwide on a diversity of topics that impact their everyday life.”

Along with the Philippines, other nominated titles are from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, France, Jordan, the Netherlands, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.