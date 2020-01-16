“Philippines lands 5th spot on ‘Countries Tweeting Most About K-Pop’ list in 2019”

In its year-end report, Twitter revealed Philippines is one of the top countries tweeting about K-Pop last year.

Philippines landed on the fifth spot as one of the “Countries Tweeting Most About K-Pop in 2019” according to the social media platform Twitter’s year-end report.

Topping the list is Thailand, while South Korea ranked second. On the third spot is Indonesia and on the fourth spot is the United States of America.

“Twitter will continuously drive various partnerships with top and emerging K-pop artists as well as global events like [the Mnet Asian Music Awards] and KCON to accelerate the rise of K-pop globally in 2020,” Twitter’s Global K-Pop Partnerships Head Yeon-Jeong Kim stated.

Among the “Most Discussed K-Pop Accounts Worldwide” are BTS(first), EXO (second), GOT7 (third), MONSTA X (fourth) and BLACKPINK (fifth).

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK dominates the “Fastest Rising K-Pop Accounts Worldwide” list followed by SuperM (second), TOMORROW X TOGETHER (third), Stray Kids (fourth), and WayV (fifth).