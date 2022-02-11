Philips 7000 series 4K UHD Android TVs Are Now Available in Malaysia7906 IS.jpg

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media

OutReach – 11 February 2022 – The

Philips 7906 series and 7406 series 4K UHD Android

TVs are now available in Malaysia. These displays bring action that leaps from

the screen and they make HDR content look amazing. 7906 series Ambilight models

makes movies, shows, and games feel bigger and more immersive. Meanwhile, Dolby

Atmos brings premium sound to match the brilliant picture. Several screen sizes

from 43-inches up to 70-inches are available, to perfectly fit any space.

Astounding picture quality

Philips 4K UHD TVs are compatible with all major HDR formats, including

Dolby Vision. Whether it’s a must-watch series or the latest video game,

shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

If you start playing a game on a connected games console, these two

series automatically switches to a low latency setting (ALLM), and the fast

display response means that gamers can always stay on top of the game.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is supported for smooth fast-action game

play, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor’s refresh rate with your

graphic card or console’s output for a better gaming experience. Scenes appear

instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is more fluid – giving you a stunning visual experience and a

serious competitive edge.

A world of content at your fingertips

All major streaming services are supported, including Apple TV+,

Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime and Disney+. You can enjoy award-winning

original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative

storytellers. Users can also enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and

access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple.

A big screen for any space

These are TVs to fits any lifestyle.

The screens may be big, but they still won’t take up much space. Super slim bezels help the TV fit in with just about any

interior design, and slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above

the TV unit or table. In fact, Philips 7906 series is virtually bezel-free.

Experience Ambilight immersive TV

Philips 7906 series, 3-sided Ambilight

makes every moment feel closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV

respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that’s simply

captivating.

Read more information about Philips

7906 Ambilight 4K UHD LED Android TV and Philips

7406 4K UHD LED Android TV

Where to buy and Current Promo Price

All products are available via

authorized Philips TV dealers

Model RCP (RM) Promo Price (RM) 50PUT7906 2999 2799 55PUT7906 3299 2999 65PUT7906 4699 4299 70PUT7906 5499 4999