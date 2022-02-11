Philips 7000 series 4K UHD Android TVs Are Now Available in Malaysia7906 IS.jpg

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media
OutReach – 11 February 2022 – The
Philips 7906 series and 7406 series 4K UHD Android
TVs are now available in Malaysia. These displays bring action that leaps from
the screen and they make HDR content look amazing. 7906 series Ambilight models
makes movies, shows, and games feel bigger and more immersive. Meanwhile, Dolby
Atmos brings premium sound to match the brilliant picture. Several screen sizes
from 43-inches up to 70-inches are available, to perfectly fit any space.
Astounding picture quality
Philips 4K UHD TVs are compatible with all major HDR formats, including
Dolby Vision. Whether it’s a must-watch series or the latest video game,
shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.
If you start playing a game on a connected games console, these two
series automatically switches to a low latency setting (ALLM), and the fast
display response means that gamers can always stay on top of the game.
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is supported for smooth fast-action game
play, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor’s refresh rate with your
graphic card or console’s output for a better gaming experience. Scenes appear
instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is more fluid – giving you a stunning visual experience and a
serious competitive edge.
A world of content at your fingertips
All major streaming services are supported, including Apple TV+,
Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime and Disney+. You can enjoy award-winning
original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative
storytellers. Users can also enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and
access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple.
A big screen for any space
These are TVs to fits any lifestyle.
The screens may be big, but they still won’t take up much space. Super slim bezels help the TV fit in with just about any
interior design, and slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above
the TV unit or table. In fact, Philips 7906 series is virtually bezel-free.
Experience Ambilight immersive TV
Philips 7906 series, 3-sided Ambilight
makes every moment feel closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV
respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that’s simply
captivating.
Read more information about Philips
7906 Ambilight 4K UHD LED Android TV and Philips
7406 4K UHD LED Android TV
Where to buy and Current Promo Price
All products are available via
authorized Philips TV dealers
|
Model
|
RCP (RM)
|
Promo Price (RM)
|
50PUT7906
|
2999
|
2799
|
55PUT7906
|
3299
|
2999
|
65PUT7906
|
4699
|
4299
|
70PUT7906
|
5499
|
4999
|
Model
|
RCP (RM)
|
Promo Price (RM)
|
43PUT7406
|
1999
|
1799
|
50PUT7406
|
2799
|
2599
|
55PUT7406
|
3099
|
2849
|
65PUT7406
|
4299
|
3999