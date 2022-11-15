PHILIPS and KRAFTON join forces for ‘Philips Evnia Games 2022’ Philips-Evnia-Games-image.jpg

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 15 November 2022 – PHILIPS and KRAFTON join forces to kick off the PUBG Battleground in ‘Philips Evnia Games 2022’, where famous KOLs and Influencers from 6 countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines and Indonesia will enter the battlefield and fight their way to the top. This tournament promotes the diversity of gamers and the joy of gaming under Evnia’s tagline of “One Voice for All”, providing the gamers of today with the gaming monitors that they need to get the most enjoyment out of every gaming session. Evnia represents a newly launched range of premium Philips Gaming Monitors that prioritizes the emotional benefits of gamers in addition to exceptional performance.

The ‘Philips Evnia games 2022’ tournament is a meeting between KOLs and superstar influencers of each country, ‘Julio’ and ‘Makgi Gaming’ from THAILAND country, ‘Robertus Rombeng’ and ‘Enryu’ from INDONESIA country, ‘Dingception(딩셉션)’ from SOUTH KOREA country, ‘RIP113’ and ‘Bé Cơ’ from VIETNAM country, ‘Jack Logan’ from PHILIPPINES country. etc. Find out who will win the battle and obtain a Philips Gaming Monitor! Watch the live broadcast of KOLs in each country’s Country Qualifier on November 26 – December 4, 2022 and the Grand Final on December 10, 2022. Don’t miss it!

MATCH SCHEDULE :





COUNTRY QUALIFIER



Date 26 November 2022 THAILAND



Date 26 November 2022 VIETNAM



Date 27 November 2022 SOUTH KOREA



Date 2 December 2022 TAIWAN



Date 3 December 2022 PHILIPPINES



Date 4 December 2022 INDONESIA

GRAND FINAL



Date 10 December 2022

REWARD



COUNTRY QUALIFIER

Champion :



Momentum gaming monitor 27″, 3000 series.



AOC keyboard, mouse and headset.

REGIONAL FINAL

Champion :



Momentum gaming monitor 27″, M1 series.



AOC keyboard, mouse and headset.

Runner-up :



Momentum gaming monitor 27″, 5000 series.



AOC keyboard, mouse and headset.

Follow the competition, News and LIVE broadcast :

TH



Makgi Gaming : https://www.facebook.com/makgigaming



Julio : https://www.facebook.com/Juliokubpom

VN

RIP113 : https://www.youtube.com/c/Rip113



Bé Cơ : https://www.facebook.com/becostreamer

KR

Dingception(딩셉션) : https://www.twitch.tv/dingception

PH

Jack Logan : https://www.facebook.com/jackloganshow

TW

凱琪K7 : https://www.twitch.tv/aphrolin1107



湘湘Kanna : https://www.twitch.tv/kannachan524

ID

RobertusRombeng : https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertusRombeng



Enryu : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBumQ4uB6iJ5G4oG4XcX-Kw

One voice for all

The Evnia range reflects its mantra: “Reinvent the rules”. Far from the known gaming stereotype, Evnia adds freshness, classiness, and elegance to the mixture. From product lines to Ambiglow lights, Evnia prioritizes emotional benefits as well as technical advantages. The sophisticated design fits every environment, being a perfect addition to the furnishing of a casual gamer lounge or a proper PC gaming set-up.

The Evnia monitors range, starting with this launch, will see in the future further performance-driven products with models: 42M2N8900 (42″ OLED flat screen), 34M2C8600 (34″ QD OLED curved screen), 34M2C7600MV (34″ mini-LED curved screen) and 27M2C5500W (27″ VA curved screen).

Join us in the new era of gaming.

More information on the Philips Evnia range:



https://www.evnia.philips

