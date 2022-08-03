Philips Domestic Appliances introduces the Philips Air Purifiers in Japan

Philips Air Purifiers protect families from airborne allergens and viruses

The air purifiers have intelligent functions, are easy to maintain and have low energy consumption

TOKYO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — For the first time, Philips Domestic Appliances is entering the Japanese market by introducing its innovative air purifiers, the number one best-selling air purifier in Europe[1]. Backed by 130 years of heritage and innovation, Philips Domestic Appliances has a simple yet powerful purpose: helping people turn their houses into homes.



Philips Air Purifiers

Indoor air is 2-5 times more polluted than outdoor air[2] and is often compromised by PM2.5 ultrafine particles, allergens, bacteria, harmful gases as well as air humidity. Numerous forms of indoor air pollution lurk in modern indoor spaces, giving rise to chronic health conditions such as asthma or allergic rhinitis. “Asthma is a major chronic respiratory disease affecting more than 350 million people worldwide. In Japan, approximately three million people suffer from asthma, making it the leading chronic respiratory disease nationally”[3].

A trusted brand, only Philips air purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filter which removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than smallest known virus[4] and also protects people from PM2.5 particles, bacteria, pollen, dust[5], pet hair and flakes, gas and other pollutants[6]. The air purifiers are designed for modern indoor environments such as homes, offices, clinics and schools that have little circulation of fresh air and are often dependent on air-conditioning for ventilation. Even air pollutants generated outdoors are likely to occur indoors. Air pollutants from outdoor sources that penetrate into buildings through doors, windows and gaps are a major contributor to poor indoor air quality.

The higher the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), the more air is purified and the faster the air is cleaned. Philips air purifiers feature a 360° airflow intake that effectively cover rooms up to 27TM and a CADR rate of 380m³ per hour (depending on the model). The purifiers’ powerful CADR is able to clean the air in 12TM space within 8 minutes.

Philips Air Purifiers have low energy consumption. The energy efficient design allows purifiers to run as low as 20W power. This is equivalent to an incandescent light bulb. It is compliant with a highly efficient grade of strict global standard. In sleep mode, the purifiers operate in near silence while you sleep.

There are smart sensors for intelligent purification which scan the air 1,000 times a second to detect ultrafine particles. The purifiers reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode). The display light automatically adjusts according to the environment in your room, giving you all the benefits without any of the disturbance. Connect the Philips Clean Home+ App with your smart phone, smart home assistants, and monitor air quality real-time. They are also very easy to maintain. The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance and replacement.

“Japanese people are increasingly focused on what is most important to them – keeping themselves and their loved ones healthy and safe,” said Ms. Ipek Akinci, Country Manager, Philips Domestic Appliances, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Emerging Markets. “With people being indoors most of the time and prioritizing their health, our recent innovations use the latest technologies for customers to sustain healthy indoor spaces.”

“Air purifiers can improve indoor air quality and can supplement asthma treatment to help allergy and asthma patients keep their symptoms under control”, said Professor Wojciech Feleszko, Associate Professor of Paediatric Pneumonology and Allergy at the Medical University of Warsaw.

About Philips Domestic Appliances

Philips Domestic Appliances has a simple yet powerful purpose: helping people turn their houses into homes. The company offers innovative digital products across our kitchen appliance, coffee, garment and home care ranges. The successful product ranges include the renowned Airfryer, Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo, the Perfect Care Elite steam generator, Air Purifier and SpeedPro Max vacuum cleaner. Philips Domestic Appliances is headquartered in Amsterdam and has innovation, manufacturing and commercial centers across the globe, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Philips Domestic Appliances employs approximately 7,000 talented and diverse employees who bring innovation to consumers and help them turn their houses into homes every day. Philips Domestic Appliances is a former business division of Royal Philips.

