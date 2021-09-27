Philstocks lowers outlook due to Delta variant

Brokerage firm Philstocks Financial Inc. revised lower its target for the Philippine index this year due to the impact of the Delta variant.

In its latest research released on Monday, Philstocks said it sees the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) ending at 7,150 to 7,680 this year, a contraction from the initial 7,150 to 7,750 it set in February.

The firm noted that the reimplementation of stricter measures in Metro Manila and other key cities impacted consumers, business and the economy, which in turn, “negatively affected” their market outlook for the year.

Philstocks said the market might settle at 7,150 should the country’s inoculation program not reach its 70 percent target by the end of the year and should restrictions not be eased immediately on the level that could spur more economic activities.

Meanwhile, the market might breach the 7.680 level by year end should the target vaccination campaign be reached and should restrictions be eased, as both are vital for economic recovery.

Philstocks added that market participation would also play a “significant role” in reaching the upper end of the index target.

The firm said other sectors, especially laggards like the banks and properties, should also exhibit recovery for the market to breach and sustain its ground above the 7,000 to 7,100 levels.



Philstocks noted that the weak market participation and exodus of foreign funds are making the market struggle to break through the 7,000 level.

“The medium-term trend of the market is still sideways with an upwards bias as it forms higher lows. We are seeing a correction after the short-term uptrend of the main index,” the firm said.

Philstocks said the bourse’s 50-day and 200-day exponential moving average are its immediate dynamic support lines, while a strong support is seen at 6,600.

Market’s current resistance, on the other hand, is from 7,000 to 7,100 and 7,300 as the next.

In terms of sectors, Philstocks expects a rebound from the banks once “strong and continuous” economic recovery is seen.

“Containment of the virus, faster vaccination drive and reopening of the economy is expected to boost both consumer and business confidence which in turn can lead to more loan demand, and hence bank lending activities,” the brokerage firm explained.

“Further improvements in our economic condition are also expected to mitigate default risks on the part of borrowers. This in turn can lead to a decline in non-performing loans and a further lowering of loan loss provisions,” it continued.

Stock picks

Philstocks’ stock picks for the banking sector are BDO Unibank Inc., Bank of the Philippine Islands and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co.

Despite being badly hit by the pandemic, Philstocks also sees rebound for the property sector.

“[L]ong-term investors may take this opportunity to accumulate shares of the property stocks at bargain levels, especially since the economy is expected to regain its recovery momentum amid the easing of restrictions,” the firm said.

The hopes on the vaccination rollout and the lower interest rate environment are likewise seen aiding the sector, along with the resiliency of the office market due to the IT-BPM sector.

Stock picks for the sector are Robinsons Land Corp. and Megaworld Corp.

For earnings performance, Philstocks said the conglomerates improved the most year-on-year, soaring by 188.53 percent.