Phivolcs logs 2 volcanic quakes, 284 rockfall events in Mayon

Lava flows from the crater of Mayon Volcano as seen in these photos taken from Daraga, Albay on Thursday, June 15. | PHOTO: INQUIRER.net / Ram Nabong

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists on Friday said it recorded two volcanic earthquakes and 284 rockfall events in Mayon Volcano.

This was logged from 5:00 am of June 29 to 5:00 am of June 30, according to the latest bulletin of Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission in Mayon Volcano also averaged 595 metric tons per day, while continuous voluminous degassing from its summit crater produced steam-laden plumes that rose 2.5 kilometers.

Previously, Phivolcs recorded one volcanic earthquake and 296 rockfall events, with sulfur dioxide flux of 595 metric tons a day.

In the latest forecast period, Phivolcs also observed dome-collapse pyroclastic density currents (PDC) which lasted for two to three minutes.

PDC refers to mixtures of fragmented volcanic particles, hot gases and ash that rush down the volcanic slopes or rapidly outward from a source vent at high speeds, according to state volcanologists.

Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 since June 8, with the unrest seen to last for a few months based on the volcano monitor’s observations.

