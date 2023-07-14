Trending Now

Phivolcs: Mayon had 5 volcanic earthquakes, 361 rockfall events in last 24 hrs

TopNews Uncategorized
admin

Phivolcs: Mayon had 5 volcanic earthquakes, 361 rockfall events in last 24 hrs

Phivolcs says Mayon had 5 volcanic earthquakes, and 361 rockfall events in the last 24 hours

STILL RUMBLING | Mayon Volcano continuously generates pyroclastic density currents and lava flow as seen in this photo taken at 5:40 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Daraga, Albay. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded increased activity on Monday morning due to lava dome collapse. (Contributed photo by DENNIS MIRABUENO)

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists on Friday said Mayon registered five volcanic earthquakes and 361 rockfall events from 5:00 a.m., July 13 to 5:00 a.m. July 14.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) also said in its latest bulletin that Mayon had seven pyroclastic density currents (PDC) generated by a dome and lava-front collapse during their last 24-hour monitoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Increased pyroclastic flow noted on Mayon

PDC refers to mixtures of fragmented volcanic particles, hot gases, and ash that rush down the slopes of the volcano or rapidly outward from a source vent at high speeds.

FEATURED STORIES

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Mayon Volcano

The previous 24-hour observation period showed that Mayon logged 10 PDC, three volcanic earthquakes, and 286 rockfall events.

Phivolcs has raised Mayon Volcano’s alert level to 3 since June 8. Its officials also said that Mayon’s restlessness may last for several months.

kga
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top