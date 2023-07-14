Phivolcs: Mayon had 5 volcanic earthquakes, 361 rockfall events in last 24 hrs

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists on Friday said Mayon registered five volcanic earthquakes and 361 rockfall events from 5:00 a.m., July 13 to 5:00 a.m. July 14.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) also said in its latest bulletin that Mayon had seven pyroclastic density currents (PDC) generated by a dome and lava-front collapse during their last 24-hour monitoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Increased pyroclastic flow noted on Mayon

PDC refers to mixtures of fragmented volcanic particles, hot gases, and ash that rush down the slopes of the volcano or rapidly outward from a source vent at high speeds.

FEATURED STORIES

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Mayon Volcano

The previous 24-hour observation period showed that Mayon logged 10 PDC, three volcanic earthquakes, and 286 rockfall events.

Phivolcs has raised Mayon Volcano’s alert level to 3 since June 8. Its officials also said that Mayon’s restlessness may last for several months.

kga

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>