Phivolcs: Mayon had 5 volcanic earthquakes, 361 rockfall events in last 24 hrs

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists on Friday said Mayon registered five volcanic earthquakes and 361 rockfall events from 5:00 a.m., July 13 to 5:00 a.m. July 14.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) also said in its latest bulletin that Mayon had seven pyroclastic density currents (PDC) generated by a dome and lava-front collapse during their last 24-hour monitoring.
READ: Increased pyroclastic flow noted on Mayon
PDC refers to mixtures of fragmented volcanic particles, hot gases, and ash that rush down the slopes of the volcano or rapidly outward from a source vent at high speeds.
FEATURED STORIES
READ: LIVE UPDATES: Mayon Volcano
The previous 24-hour observation period showed that Mayon logged 10 PDC, three volcanic earthquakes, and 286 rockfall events.
Phivolcs has raised Mayon Volcano’s alert level to 3 since June 8. Its officials also said that Mayon’s restlessness may last for several months.
kga
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.