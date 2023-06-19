Phivolcs: No volcanic quakes logged in Mayon Volcano for 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists on Monday said no volcanic earthquakes occurred in Mayon Volcano from 5:00 a.m. on June 18 to 5:00 a.m. on June 19.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said this was an improvement from the previous period when it recorded three volcanic tremors in Mayon. It also said Monday that it logged 265 rockfall events and 889 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux in the volcano during the 24-hour observation period.
Phivolcs likewise noted Mayon’s “very slow effusion of lava flow” with maximum lengths of 1.5 kilometers and lava collapse on Mi-isi and Bonga gullies within 3.3 kilometers from the crater.
Since June 8, Mayon is on Alert Level 3 due to “potential explosive activity happening within days or weeks.”
According to Phivolcs, Mayon’s unrest could last for a few months based on their observations.
