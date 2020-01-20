Phivolcs open to Congress probe on its preparedness for volcano eruption

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs) is open to answering questions on their preparedness for the eruption of Taal Volcano should lawmakers call for a probe.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum however maintained that the agency was not remiss in its duties, especially in warning residents of the looming hazardous eruption of the volcano.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have no problems answering any question … But maybe in the many press conferences or media queries, the perception of one who is not from the island and Batangas would be different from that of an outsider,”he said in a press briefing in Malacañang.

Solidum said Phivolcs personnel stationed in Barangay Buco in Talisay, Batangas, warned the residents and local officials themselves when they noticed the swarm of earthquakes and the steaming from the volcano.

FEATURED STORIES

“Since March 2019, there have been many preparations done at the local level for the possible eruption of Taal. There have been many coordinating meetings at the local level,”he said.

“On Sunday, many lives were saved because our staff in Buco, Talisay, Batangas, called the residents and officials themselves to tell them to flee. This was when there were many earthquakes and we saw the steaming from our cameras,“ Solidum said.

The Phivolcs chief said the steaming was an indication of a phreatic eruption, or an eruption due to steam pressure.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ