Phivolcs records 2 ‘discrete weak ash explosions’ at Taal Volcano

MANILA, Philippines — Two discrete weak ash explosions were detected at Taal Volcano, but a hazardous eruption remains imminent, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Saturday.

“Since 8 a.m. this morning, Taal Volcano’s activity has been generally characterized by weak emission of steam-laden plumes 500 to 800 meters high from Main Crater that drifted to the general southwest,” Phivolcs stated in its 6 p.m. eruption update.

Phivolcs also said sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 1,442 tons per day on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Under the report, The Taal Volcano Network, which records undetectable small earthquakes, recorded 366 volcanic earthquakes, three tremor events, and eight low-frequency earthquakes from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Philippine Seismic Network, likewise, plotted 673 volcanic earthquakes since 1 p.m. of Jan. 12, when the volcano first spewed lava which displaced thousands of residents in Batangas. Of the 673 earthquakes, 175 were felt, ranging from Intensity I to V.

Phivolcs also stressed the urgency of total evacuation in the areas around Taal Volcano as Alert Level 4 remained in effect, which means a hazardous explosive eruption is “possible within hours to days.”

