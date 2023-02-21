Phivolcs records 651 aftershocks following 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Masbate

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of aftershocks recorded after the magnitude six earthquake in Masbate has reached 651 on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

According to Phivolcs in its latest advisory, the aftershocks ranged from magnitude 1.3 to 4.6 as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the total, 37 earthquakes were felt while 181 were plotted earthquakes. As defined by Phivolcs, a plotted earthquake means the seismic event was located by three or more earthquake monitoring stations.

It can be recalled that the magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the province of Masbate on February 16 at 2:10 a.m. with its epicenter located 10 kilometers southwest of the municipality of Batuan.

FEATURED STORIES

The said earthquake resulted in class suspensions, temporary power supply failure and damage in some commercial and government buildings.

The Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) on Monday said that a total of 440 individuals were directly affected by the said earthquake.

RELATED STORIES:

JMS

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>