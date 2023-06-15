Phivolcs records less activity in Mayon Volcano

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists on Thursday recorded less activity in Mayon Volcano in terms of volcanic earthquakes and rockfall events.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) logged two volcanic tremors and 306 rockfall events from 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday to 5:00 a.m. on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous update, the volcano recorded seven volcanic temblors and 309 rockfall events.

On the other hand, the volcano recorded a slight increase in terms of sulfur dioxide flux to 193 tons per day from 149 tons a day.

FEATURED STORIES

The volcano monitor classified Mayon Volcano under Alert Level 3 since last Thursday (June 8) due to “potential explosive activity happening within days or weeks.”

According to state seismologists, the unrest in Mayon Volcano could last for a few months based on their observations.

RELATED STORY:

JMS

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>