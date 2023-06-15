Trending Now

Phivolcs records less activity in Mayon Volcano

TopNews
admin

Phivolcs records less activity in Mayon Volcano

State seismologists on Wednesday said Mayon Volcano's unrest has intensified after an increase in the number of volcanic earthquakes and rockfall events.

The Mayon volcano, known for its breathtaking beauty and occasional fiery temperament, has recently alerted residents and authorities as it continues exhibiting signs of unrest. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS/Jay Carolino and Arren Christian Ventura)

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists on Thursday recorded less activity in Mayon Volcano in terms of volcanic earthquakes and rockfall events.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) logged two volcanic tremors and 306 rockfall events from 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday to 5:00 a.m. on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous update, the volcano recorded seven volcanic temblors and 309 rockfall events.

On the other hand, the volcano recorded a slight increase in terms of sulfur dioxide flux to 193 tons per day from 149 tons a day.

FEATURED STORIES

The volcano monitor classified Mayon Volcano under Alert Level 3 since last Thursday (June 8) due to “potential explosive activity happening within days or weeks.”

According to state seismologists, the unrest in Mayon Volcano could last for a few months based on their observations.

RELATED STORY:

Mayon unrest may last for a few months – Phivolcs

JMS
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top