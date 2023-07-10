Phivolcs records uptick in volcanic earthquakes in Mayon

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists on Monday said Mayon Volcano saw an uptick in volcanic earthquakes that totaled 109 in 12 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the said number of volcanic tremors between 5:00 am on July 9 to 5:00 pm on July 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most recent volcanic earthquakes were more than the 26 reported during the previous period.

A total of 325 rockfall events and 943 metric tons of sulfur dioxide flux were also reported in the latest period.

FEATURED STORIES

Also, during the same period, 19 dome collapse pyroclastic density currents (PDC) lasted from one to three minutes, while four lava front collapse PDCs and one lava collapse PDCs were also recorded.

PDC refers to mixtures of fragmented volcanic particles, hot gases, and ash that rush down the volcanic slopes or rapidly outward from a source vent at high speeds.

Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 since June 8, with the unrest seen to last for a few months based on the volcano monitor’s observations.

RELATED STORIES

Mayon: Alert Level 3 up as rockfalls increase; ‘explosive activity’ seen in weeks- Phivolcs

Mayon unrest may last for a few months – Phivolcs

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>