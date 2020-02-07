Phivolcs spots steaming fissure vents along popular Taal Volcano trail 

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Friday said that it monitored “weak” steaming of fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail, a popular tourist trail used for trekking to Taal Volcano.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs added that the steaming of fissure vents along the trail is currently ongoing.

A fissure, as defined by the United States Geological Services, is an “elongated fracture or crack at the surface from which lava erupts.”

The Daang Kastila, according to Phivolcs, is less than three kilometers from Taal’s main crater ridge view deck.

The trail was also the site where a man “vlogged” his experience about going to Taal Volcano Island, which, later on, Phivolcs chief Dr. Renato Solidum admonished as the popular trail is considered as a “dangerous spot.”

The activity in the main crater, meanwhile, was described as “moderate” emission of steam rising 200 to 300 meters high which drifted southwest.

Sulfur dioxide emission was recorded as “below instrumental detection” due to weak plume activity.

Phivolcs added that the Taal Volcano Network recorded 118 volcanic earthquakes, which included five low-frequency events and one harmonic tremor that lasted less than three minutes.

Alert Level 3 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, meaning “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lake shores.”

“DOST-Phivolcs recommends that entry into the Taal Volcano Island as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater must be strictly prohibited,” Phivolcs added.

