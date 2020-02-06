Phivolcs: Taal volcanic quakes decrease

MANILA, Philippines — The number of earthquakes associated with Taal Volcano’s unrest in the last 24 hours has decreased, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Thursday.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said that the Taal Volcanic Network recorded 132 volcanic earthquakes, that included three low-frequency events and 11 harmonic tremors having durations of two to three minutes.

A total of 156 volcanic earthquakes were recorded on Wednesday, with two low-frequency events and 18 harmonic tremors.

The activity in the volcano’s main crater, meanwhile, was characterized by Phivolcs as “weak” emission of steam reaching 50 to 100 meters high, that drifted southwest.

Sulfur dioxide emission in the volcano was also described as “below instrumental detection.”

Alert Level 3, however, is still in effect, meaning a sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lake shores.

Phivolcs further advised the public that entry to Taal Volcano Island, as well as areas within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater, is strictly prohibited.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

