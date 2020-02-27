Phivolcs: Taal Volcano emits moderate steam, Alert Level 2 still up

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano emitted moderate steam 300 meters high between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

“In the past 24 hours, activity in the main crater was characterized by moderate emission of steam-laden plumes that rose 300 meters high before drifting southwest between 9:00 p.m. yesterday and 3:00 a.m. today,” Phivolcs said in its bulletin Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phivolcs added that 34 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded by the Taal Volcano Network (TVN).

Meanwhile, Phivolcs said Alert Level 2 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano.

FEATURED STORIES

“Phivolcs reminds the public that at Alert Level 2, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island and along its coast,” Phivolcs warned.

Phivolcs also reminded local government units to assess previously evacuated areas within the volcano’s seven-kilometer radius for damage and accessibility.

It also advised LGUs to ramp up its preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.

GSG

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ