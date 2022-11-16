Phoebe Bridgers Announces Melbourne and Sydney Arena Shows

Phoebe Bridgers, the melancholy indie-pop icon, has announced arena shows in Melbourne and Sydney, occurring alongside the Laneway Festival tour in February 2023. Bridgers shared the news following yesterday’s slew of Laneway sideshow announcements, including FINNEAS, girl in red and Fontaines D.C., which we wrote about here.

It marks the first time that Bridgers is appearing in Australia since 2019, and is a notable step up in venue. Last time Bridgers was here, she performed at Melbourne’s Croxton and Sydney’s Oxford Arts Factory. This time it’s Margaret Court Arena and Hordern Pavilion.

Phoebe Bridgers – Savior Complex

Bridgers has been hard at work over the past few years, with an intense touring schedule, the release of two collaborative works – the boygenius EP with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus and the Better Oblivion Community Center album with Conor Oberst — as well as her 2020 album, Punisher. The latter was met with critical acclaim, reinforcing her position as the doyenne of contemporary indie folk music.

Off the back of Punisher’s success, Bridgers has collaborated with Taylor Swift, Lorde and The Killers. She was due to tour Australia in 2020 supporting The National but this was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Phoebe Bridgers 2023 Australian Tour

Monday, 6th February — Hordern Pavillion, Sydney

Wednesday, 8th February — Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Pre-sale tickets on sale 10am Thursday, 17th November. General public tickets on sale 10am Friday, 18th November.

