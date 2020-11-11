Phoebe Bridgers Announces New EP Of Reworked ‘Punisher’ Songs, ‘Copycat Killer’

Phoebe Bridgers is paying homage to… herself, with a new EP of re-recorded tracks lifted from her critically acclaimed 2020 album, Punisher.

But the tracks weren’t re-recorded with just anyone. Nay; they were re-recorded with GRAMMY Award-winning arranger and string player Rob Moose, whose ridiculous CV includes the likes of Bon Iver, Paul Simon, John Legend, Taylor Swift, The Killers, FKA Twigs, Haim, Regina Spektor and loads more.

Devilishly dubbed Copycat Killer, the four-track disc is due to land later this month on on Friday, 20th November (via Dead Oceans).

ICYMI: Punisher gave Bridgers her first Billboard #1 on the Emerging Artist Chart and a #12 debut on the ARIA Albums Chart, while casually cementing her place as one of the most clever and prolific songwriters of our era.

Pre-order it here.

[embedded content]

Phoebe Bridgers – Copycat Killer Tracklisting

1. Kyoto (Copycat Killer Version)

2. Savior Complex (Copycat Killer Version)

3. Chinese Satellite (Copycat Killer Version)

4. Punisher (Copycat Killer Version)