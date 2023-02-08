Phoebe Bridgers Led a “Fuck Margaret Court” Chant at Her Melbourne Show Last Night

Last night, Phoebe Bridgers played a headline show at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, the venue named after the Australian tennis player with a history of making homophobic and transphobic comments.

During her set, Bridgers took a moment to slam the venue’s namesake. “Fuck that stupid-ass, dumbass bitch. Fuck that stupid cunt. Change your name!” See that moment via fan-shot footage below.

Phoebe Bridgers: “Fuck That Stupid-Ass, Dumbass Bitch”

Phoebe Bridgers saying “fuck that stupid cunt” about Margaret Court at Margaret Court Arena at her Melbourne show tonight icon fr “i think hate is undervalued” i don’t even know who margaret court is pic.twitter.com/4MOyB6LvZJ — chrystal christie🫀 (@ChrystalChristi) February 8, 2023

After later the crowd in a “Fuck Margaret Court” chant, Brigers extolled the virtues of well-intentioned hate. “I think hate is undervalued. I think it’s a fucking weird white supremacist idea that hate is bad or something. You know what I mean?” she said.

“It’s like, hate is like what moves things throughout history. I hate that stupid bitch. Hate is how you protect yourself. What, are you never supposed to be angry, ever?” Watch that moment below.

In the early 2010s, Court was criticised for opposing marriage equality, saying that passing such a law would “legitimise what God calls abominable sexual practices.” In 2017, there were widespread calls for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed in light of her views. In 2019, during a sermon she delivered at her church, Court said that children transitioning gender was the work of the “devil.”

Bridgers is far from the first artist to criticise Margaret Court while performing at her namesake venue. In mid-2017, while performing at the venue, LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy address Court’s comments. “I’m not one to get in old people’s faces for being ignorant, but when you come after my family, my friends… you can go fuck yourself,” he said.

Later that year Placebo played at the arena. During the show, bassist Stefan Olsdal – who is gay – similarly led a call-and-response chant of “Margaret Court, fuck you.” A couple months later, Tash Sultana also called out Court while playing at the venue.

Bridgers’ show last night was one of two Australian headline dates she performed this month, having played a show at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Monday night. The singer-songwriter is also performing at this year’s edition of Laneway Festival, appearing at the festival’s Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth legs this weekend.

