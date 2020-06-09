“Photo of Andi Eigenmann back riding a motorcycle while carrying a ‘balde’ goes viral”

Andi Eigenmann’s photo with her partner Philmar Alipayo was taken in Siargao.

It’s no secret that Andi Eigenmann is now happily living a simple life in Siargao. But a new photo of the former Kapamilya star riding on the back of a motorcycle while carrying a large pail or ‘balde’ proved she’s indeed enjoying every second of her life in the province.

A netizen named Contessa Aubrea Paraico-Carnaje, who took the now-viral photo, spotted Andi with her partner Philmar Alipayo somewhere around the island paradise. She likewise noted that Eigenmann still looked gorgeous and classy even while wearing only simple clothes.

“Saw Andi here in Siargao last week and wala sya keyme kag arte magdala sang large water tub while nakaangkas sa motor kasama hubby niya. Still gorg and classy bisan indi magporma!

#SimpleLife #IslandGirl,“ she wrote.

Andi, who shared the photo via Instagram stories, wrote: “When I want to buy things, I have to hold it. And pray I don’t drop it ‘cause patay tayo kay Philmar.”

Paraico-Carnaje also expressed her glee when she found out Eigenmann noticed her post which npow has over 85,000 reactions and nearly 50,000 shares.

“Na notice ni Andi. Lav yah, Andi Eigenmann,” she wrote.

Andi Eigenmann, who moved to Siargao after taking a break from showbiz, is now happily enjoying the #islandlife with her partner and daughter Lilo.