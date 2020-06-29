Trending Now

“Photo of Gerald Anderson holding hands with another person make fans curious”

Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson left his fans hanging with a number of questions after posting a photo that shows him holding hands with another person wearing what appears to be a black hoodie.

While most of them can only speculate just as much at this moment, several of his fans are convinced that the photo hints a new romance or it’s simply a snap taken straight from a scene in A Soldier’s Heart.

Quoting an inspirational quote from Friedrich Nietzsche about “amor fati” or love of fate, Gerald wrote in the caption: “Treating each and every moment, no matter how challenging – as something to be embraced, not avoided. To not only be ok with it , but love it and be better for it. So that like oxygen to a fire, obstacles, and adversity become fuel for your potential.”

Meanwhile, A Soldier’s Heart airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel.

