Photojournalist, 6 relatives wounded in QC shooting incident

MANILA, Philippines — A photojournalist and six family members were wounded following a reported shooting incident in Barangay Masambong, Quezon City, the police said on Thursday.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) identified one the victims as Joshua Abiad, a photojournalist of Remate Online

Police said Abiad and his relatives were shot by gunmen onboard a vehicle heading toward Del Monte Avenue at around 3:50 p.m.

A motorcycle service rider witnessed the shooting incident along Corumi Street corner Gazan Street and alerted the Masambong police station.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security, Abiad and his family were brought to Capitol Medical Center.

Further investigation and pursuit operations are ongoing, the QCPD said.

