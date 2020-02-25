“Photos of Marlon Stockinger, Franki Russell spark dating rumors”

Race car driver Marlon Stockinger has been single for quite a while now, but recent photo of him with former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Franki Russell had fans guessing whether he’s back on the dating scene.

The photo, taken during a recent beach trip in La Union together with their common friends, seem to suggest a special relationship between the two, at least to their fans, who could not help but notice that both the athlete and the actress looked quite cozy with one another.

In fact in one photo, Marlo can be seen with his arms around Franki’s wasit.



Screenshot from Fashion Pulis

Just last Monday, Marlon and Franki were spotted attending a similar event: the launch of actress Maine Mendoza’s new lipstick collection for global cosmetic giant MAC. It is unknown, however, whether they went to the launch together or on their own.

Marlon’s last public relationship is with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, whom he dated for almost three years. The beauty queen-actress confirmed their breakup via a short statement in December 2019.

For her part, Pia is being romantically linked to globetrotting hunk Jeremy Jauncey, after eagle-eyed fans noticed the similarities in their Instagram posts since the start of the year.