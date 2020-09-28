PH’s COVID-19 case count now at 307,288

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases soared to 307,288 as the Department of Health (DOH) logged 3,073 new infections.

Of the sum, 49,242 are considered active, with 86.4% of which showing mild symptoms as 8.7% are asymptomatic, 1.5% have severe symptoms, and 3.4% are in critical condition.

Most of the newly reported cases came from Metro Manila with 1,158, trailed by Cavite with 225, and Laguna with 203, according to the health agency.

DOH likewise said that it recorded 163 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 252,665, and 88 more deaths, driving the toll to 5,284.

Moreover, DOH said it removed 11 duplicates from the total case count, including six cases that were reported as recoveries, and reclassified two recovered cases to deaths.

The new coronavirus disease outbreak first emerged in Wuhan City, Hubei province of China in late 2019.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. However, older adults and people with underlying health issues may experience more serious illnesses including pneumonia and death.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

