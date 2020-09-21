Trending Now


PH’s COVID-19 count moves past 290,000

coronavirus, COVID-19, nCOV stockcoronavirus, COVID-19, nCOV stock

FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS

MANILA, Philippines — The number of COVID-19 infections in the country reached 290,190 on Monday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,475 new cases.

According to the DOH, 54,958 of the total case count are considered active cases, with 86.6 percent of them experiencing mild symptoms, and 8.9 percent are asymptomatic.  On the other hand, 1.4 percent have severe symptoms while 3.1 percent are in critical condition.

The active case count went down further with 400 recoveries recorded on Monday, bringing the total recoveries to 230,233 — after DOH reported another huge jump in recoveries on Sunday.

However, 15 patients expired and were added to the total death count of 4,999.  Meanwhile, 28 duplicate cases were removed from the total count, after continuous validation of the data.

DOH’s data also showed that most of the newly reported cases on Monday came from the National Capital Region (1,543), Batangas (194), Rizal (192), Cavite (166), and Cebu (165).

Most of the new cases were test results from September 8-21 (2,648), September 1-7 (141), and August (559).  While the case backlog has dwindled down, some of the cases reported on Monday still came from as far as March (6), April (6), May (8), June (10), and July (97).

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

